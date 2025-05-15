SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,113 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.59 and a one year high of $95.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

