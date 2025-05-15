SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,243 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.93% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $45,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 118,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 10,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 92,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWX opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

