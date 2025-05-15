SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYX. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $48.28 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

