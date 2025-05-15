SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Holdings Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,665 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.08. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The stock has a market cap of $664.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.