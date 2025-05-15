SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.06% of SPS Commerce worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 765,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 191,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 111,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,465 shares of company stock worth $1,401,898. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $149.75 on Thursday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $218.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.14.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $181.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

