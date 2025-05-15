S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,453,000 after purchasing an additional 160,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,493,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after acquiring an additional 60,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after acquiring an additional 86,317 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of STBA stock opened at $38.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.86.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $93.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

S&T Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

