Stifel Financial Corp Buys 17,699 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Orion Office REIT by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Orion Office REIT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 229,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Orion Office REIT by 1,215.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul H. Mcdowell bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 293,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,859.60. This trade represents a 4.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at $257,670.45. This trade represents a 57.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 61,446 shares of company stock valued at $147,092. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Orion Office REIT Stock Down 8.3%

NYSE:ONL opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.34. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter.

Orion Office REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -5.19%.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

