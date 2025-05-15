Stifel Financial Corp Has $237,000 Stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in RXO were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RXO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RXO by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,203,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,342,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of RXO by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,676,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,971,000 after acquiring an additional 923,307 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of RXO by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,327,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,857,000 after acquiring an additional 596,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 908,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after acquiring an additional 590,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

NYSE:RXO opened at $17.05 on Thursday. RXO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

