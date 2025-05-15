Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,276 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Navitas Semiconductor were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Long sold 47,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $111,366.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,245.60. This represents a 60.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 13,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $35,337.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 684,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,847.23. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,877 shares of company stock valued at $193,262 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NVTS opened at $2.09 on Thursday. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.24.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 84.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.46.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

