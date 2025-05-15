Streaming Stocks To Follow Now – May 13th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, and Walt Disney are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose core business is delivering on-demand digital content—such as video, music, podcasts or live broadcasts—over the internet. These firms typically generate revenue through subscriptions, advertising or hybrid models, and their market value is driven largely by subscriber growth, content investment and platform scalability. Investors often track metrics like monthly active users, churn rates and average revenue per user to assess their long-term prospects. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.42. The company had a trading volume of 268,398,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,963,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of APP stock traded up $25.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $373.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,409,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,010,911. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The company has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.15 and a 200-day moving average of $313.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $111.24. The stock had a trading volume of 9,521,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,352,680. The stock has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Recommended Stories