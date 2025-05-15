The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $831,000 Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,766,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,217,000 after purchasing an additional 249,456 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,228,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $64,943,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,425,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,854,000 after acquiring an additional 998,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,670,760 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,091,000 after acquiring an additional 86,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:WWW opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.62. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $24.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

