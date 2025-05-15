The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Insider Activity at Surgery Partners

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $161,726.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,849.36. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $76,028.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,498.72. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.77 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Surgery Partners’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

