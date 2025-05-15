The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 28,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 85,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,353,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,597,000 after acquiring an additional 64,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $204.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,036. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

