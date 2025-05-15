The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Major Shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest Sells 3,766,762 Shares

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 3,766,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $129,011,598.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,097,161 shares in the company, valued at $243,077,764.25. This represents a 34.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vita Coco Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ COCO opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $130.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Vita Coco and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,828,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,414,000 after buying an additional 427,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,642,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,987,000 after purchasing an additional 53,172 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Vita Coco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 185,692 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Vita Coco by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,421,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 193,420 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,130,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,713,000 after purchasing an additional 64,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

