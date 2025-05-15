Todd Krasnow Sells 4,060 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $107,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Symbotic alerts:

On Friday, April 4th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $35,020.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $54,640.00.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.85. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $47.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $549.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYM shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Symbotic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walmart Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $355,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Symbotic by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,627 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,754,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,704,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.