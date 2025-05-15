Top Blue Chip Stocks To Watch Now – May 12th

Karman, NetSol Technologies, RF Industries, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue-chip stocks are shares of well-established, financially strong companies with a long track record of stable earnings and regular dividend payments. They typically occupy leading positions in their industries, enjoy high credit ratings and broad market recognition. Investors view blue-chip stocks as lower-risk, core holdings suited for steady growth and income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of NYSE KRMN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 228,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,316. Karman has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $40.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NTWK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,001. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of RF Industries stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,279. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

FBGRX traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.03.

