Top Value Stocks Worth Watching – May 13th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Boeing, iShares Bitcoin Trust, Berkshire Hathaway, and Bank of America are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to trade below their intrinsic value based on fundamentals such as earnings, book value or cash flow. Investors buy them in the expectation that the market will eventually recognize their true worth, driving the price higher. They typically exhibit lower price-to-earnings ratios and higher dividend yields than growth stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.09. 100,294,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,430,156. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.02. 10,554,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,105,770. The stock has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.30. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,903,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,841,793. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBIT

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,888,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,187. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $401.58 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $518.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 30,276,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,340,049. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $333.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Featured Stories