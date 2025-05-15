Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 857 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report) by 232.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NACCO Industries by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NACCO Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NACCO Industries Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 0.54.

NACCO Industries Announces Dividend

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

