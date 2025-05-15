Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Stock Position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $377.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). The business had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 226.57%. Analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

