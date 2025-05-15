Transportation Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 13th

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Caterpillar, American Airlines Group, and Booking are the five Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks represent shares in companies that move goods and passengers—such as trucking firms, railroads, shipping lines and airlines. Their performance tends to track economic activity, fuel costs and trade volumes, making them both a barometer of broader market health and a diversification tool within an investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,793,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,259,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $92.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $513.94. 2,888,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,257,187. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.32. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07.

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $11.42 on Tuesday, reaching $353.97. 2,488,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,316. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 70,179,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,370,865. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $103.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5,298.16. The stock had a trading volume of 143,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,678.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,859.32. The firm has a market cap of $172.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24.

