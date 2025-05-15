Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Shares Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.96. 473,177 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5,993% from the average session volume of 7,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.
