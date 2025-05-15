Truist Financial Begins Coverage on East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Stock analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.54.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average is $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.02 million. Equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 19,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,783,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,260. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,273,894 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,971.4% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

