Truist Financial Initiates Coverage on First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FFBC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James R. Shank sold 7,600 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $189,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,633.72. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

