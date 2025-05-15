Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) CEO Sells $1,573,920.18 in Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 59,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,573,920.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,705 shares in the company, valued at $30,394,734.30. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 11,076.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. The firm had revenue of $821.20 million during the quarter.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
