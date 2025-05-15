Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) CEO Sells $1,573,920.18 in Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 59,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,573,920.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,705 shares in the company, valued at $30,394,734.30. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 11,076.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. The firm had revenue of $821.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

About Trump Media & Technology Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.