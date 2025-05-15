Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 42,088 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.07% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 237,739 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Announces Dividend

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a $0.0866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

