Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Position Raised by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 138.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,495 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Dennis Cho sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $25,940.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,173,464.85. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $37,555.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,609.92. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,991 shares of company stock worth $742,654 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.54. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $92.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

