Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,490,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,928,000 after purchasing an additional 329,762 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,350,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,158,000 after buying an additional 69,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after buying an additional 478,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,247,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 65,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

TWO opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of ($20.33) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($28.53) million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 66.24% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -352.94%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading

