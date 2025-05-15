UBS Group Boosts Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $6.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $4.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $989.44 million, a PE ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $431.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $54,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,808.01. This represents a 9.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ahmed Pasha bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,075.44. This trade represents a 168.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 296.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 135,957 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 11.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 166,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

