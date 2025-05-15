USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in USCB Financial were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of USCB Financial by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of USCB Financial by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on USCB Financial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

USCB Financial Price Performance

USCB stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $344.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.67. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.94 million. USCB Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

USCB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

