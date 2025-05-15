Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.70% of Utz Brands worth $15,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,400,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 116,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UTZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $352.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.44 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Howard A. Friedman bought 3,525 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. This represents a 1.34% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jr. Werzyn acquired 8,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $94,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,275.70. This represents a 53.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,920 shares of company stock valued at $224,156 over the last 90 days. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

