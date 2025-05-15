VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 319.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 160,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 122,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 172.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 96,627 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,644 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,330,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 129,939 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VAALCO Energy news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $40,167.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,218.40. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGY

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $377.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.87.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.