Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 204,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,842 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $24,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowroot Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowroot Family Office LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,801 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $119.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.73. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $103.07 and a 1 year high of $137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

