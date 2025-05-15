Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,923 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $66.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

