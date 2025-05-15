Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Stake Lowered by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,155 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $10,866,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 918,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 303,370 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,109,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 229,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. 31.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VET. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE VET opened at $7.08 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 41.53% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $395.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -225.00%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

