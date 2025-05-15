Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,330 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2,902.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 204.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,119 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 0.1%

VRTS stock opened at $177.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $142.18 and a one year high of $252.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.70.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 EPS for the current year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.41%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

