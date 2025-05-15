Vladimir Novachki Sells 17,823 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 17,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $471,596.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 511,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,545,932.40. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 45.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $821.20 million during the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 11,076.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,245,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

