Vladimir Novachki Sells 17,823 Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 17,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $471,596.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 511,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,545,932.40. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $54.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 45.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $821.20 million during the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 11,076.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
