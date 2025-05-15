Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 1,455.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 410,260 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.