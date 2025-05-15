Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPTA has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $28.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources

In related news, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 10,400 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $96,096.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,650.12. This trade represents a 13.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,195 shares in the company, valued at $196,600.75. The trade was a 31.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,230 shares of company stock worth $166,582 and have sold 59,610 shares worth $606,423. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perpetua Resources Price Performance

PPTA opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.50 million, a PE ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 0.06.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

