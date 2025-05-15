Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,714 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MeiraGTx

In other news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,408,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,523,969.22. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 882,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,964. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MGTX. Chardan Capital cut their price target on MeiraGTx from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

MeiraGTx Trading Down 9.9%

MeiraGTx stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $370.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.13). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 146.38% and a negative net margin of 633.05%. The company had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

MeiraGTx Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

