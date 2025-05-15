Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 4,688 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 146,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.35 target price (down previously from $3.60) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

NYSE:AMBP opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.51. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 1,760.00% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.55%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

