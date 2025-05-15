Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CEO Niraj Shah Sells 9,527 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 9,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $381,461.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,006,384.40. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wayfair stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.93. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 577.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Wayfair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $46.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

