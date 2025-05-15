Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.71.

Get FOX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. FOX has a 52 week low of $32.45 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 92,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.