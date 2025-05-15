Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Position Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Winmark were worth $3,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 15,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 1,087.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Stock Performance

WINA opened at $416.65 on Thursday. Winmark Co. has a one year low of $295.79 and a one year high of $431.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $341.47 and its 200-day moving average is $371.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

