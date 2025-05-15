Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 713.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955,303 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $16,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 482.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 559.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDS. Bank of America raised Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup raised Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.39%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

