Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 74.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,815 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Yum China worth $22,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum China by 689.6% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUMC shares. Daiwa America raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares in the company, valued at $19,021,879.47. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,728,782.42. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,176. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Up 1.6%

YUMC stock opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

Further Reading

