194 Shares in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Purchased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Seaboard by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $2,497.96 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $2,365.00 and a 52-week high of $3,411.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,605.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2,681.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.93%.

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

