20,043 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 714,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:CWK opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

