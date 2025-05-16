274,452 Shares in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 274,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.88. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

AKBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

