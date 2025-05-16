3,143 Shares in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $21,613,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 242,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

HLI opened at $179.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.82. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $127.14 and a one year high of $192.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.75.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $666.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.