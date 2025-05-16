3,641 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1,434.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $93,867.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480. This trade represents a 84.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,188 shares in the company, valued at $13,588,356. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,142 shares of company stock worth $4,626,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

